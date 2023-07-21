Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGRO. HSBC cut shares of Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.55.
Adecoagro Stock Up 0.8 %
AGRO opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.99.
Adecoagro Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $17,981,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,015,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 725,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.