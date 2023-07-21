Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.59

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.
Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks.
