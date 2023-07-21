Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 365 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 400,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 312,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 97.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $221,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12. The company has a market cap of $424.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.76.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

