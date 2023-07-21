Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

PFE opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.