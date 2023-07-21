Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 112.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 658,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 348,304 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 786,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 137,070 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 640,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 220,749 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 138,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 788,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 64,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.91 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.