Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Netflix by 170.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix by 110.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Netflix by 143.0% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $437.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.50 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.71.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

