Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

