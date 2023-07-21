AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEON Financial Service Stock Performance

AEON Financial Service stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. AEON Financial Service has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It is involved in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

