AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.49. 120,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.73.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.59.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,427 shares of company stock valued at $41,784,961 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

