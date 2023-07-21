AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.8% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.43. 1,443,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,655. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.19.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,349,510. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

