AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.10. 108,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

