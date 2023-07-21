AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 21,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,039. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

