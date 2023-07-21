AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 108 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.77. 58,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,633. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average of $112.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

