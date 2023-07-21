AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 152 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.3% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HDV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.11. 74,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.