AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $11,847,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 595,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,275,000 after buying an additional 37,264 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.05. 682,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,071,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.