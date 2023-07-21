AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 690 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.27. The company had a trading volume of 223,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

