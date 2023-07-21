Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Ag Growth International Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
