Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

