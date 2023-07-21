agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.55. 1,472,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,007,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

agilon health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. On average, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,844.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,240,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,196,923 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in agilon health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,775,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,938,000 after purchasing an additional 80,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

