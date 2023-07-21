Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Boosted by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $962,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,367. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

