Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $301.61. 164,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,043. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

