Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Down 14.2% in June

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 797,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.66. The company had a trading volume of 250,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.