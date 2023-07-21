Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Akastor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Akastor ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRYY opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08. Akastor ASA has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

About Akastor ASA

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; and rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services.

