Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 221.2% during the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 576,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 396,942 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.9% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 563,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,747. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.