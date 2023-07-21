Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,753 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Alcoa worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,592,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,835,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,480,000 after acquiring an additional 989,119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $32.67 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

