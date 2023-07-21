Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 11,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 25,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $130.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.