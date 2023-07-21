Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.62. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,235 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.2% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.3% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 377,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 63,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

