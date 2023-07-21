Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 3.8 %

ALFVY traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.20.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

