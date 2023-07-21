Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 1,610,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 392,924 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $163,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,294,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,941,000 after acquiring an additional 960,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $808,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ASTL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $741.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $500.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.