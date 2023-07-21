Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Lowered to C$9.25

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,997. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$8.70 and a 1 year high of C$18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.77. The stock has a market cap of C$7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.23. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7613314 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

