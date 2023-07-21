Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.76

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.76 and traded as high as C$11.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$10.91, with a volume of 5,289,300 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -122.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7613314 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -644.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

