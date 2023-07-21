Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Down 9.3% in June

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 973.9% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 1,063,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $439.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.08 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

