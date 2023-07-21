Alina (LON:ALNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.24

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.24 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 119498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Alina Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -528.75 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Alina

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

