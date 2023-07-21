Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Up 12.0% in June

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

ALLT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 146,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,458. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

