AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 269 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

RGA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

