AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 783,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,413. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.