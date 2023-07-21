AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,887. The firm has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.