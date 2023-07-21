AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.28. The company had a trading volume of 969,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.04. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

