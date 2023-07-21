AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 771 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. 21,658,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,867,000. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

