AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $1,749,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,875. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.