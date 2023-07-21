Allstate’s (ALL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $137.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s previous close.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

