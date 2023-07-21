Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 865,073 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.