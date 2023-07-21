Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.
Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 865,073 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
