AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCW) Short Interest Update

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATMCW stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 438,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000.

