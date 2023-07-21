Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

NYSE:PINE opened at $16.76 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $235.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.

In related news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $68,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $312,436.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,982. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

