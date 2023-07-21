Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Alteryx Stock Performance

AYX opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

