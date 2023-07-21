Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASGTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

ASGTF opened at $33.20 on Friday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

