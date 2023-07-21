Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,700 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alzamend Neuro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALZN stock remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.07. Alzamend Neuro has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

