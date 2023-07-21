Amalgamated Bank Buys 48,813 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 478,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 94.4% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 121,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $36.77 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

