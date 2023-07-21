Amalgamated Bank Buys 6,642 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $418.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.17. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $322.84 and a 1 year high of $429.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.