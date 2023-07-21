Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in General Motors by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,815.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 3,219,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE:GM opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.