Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

